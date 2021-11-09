CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Major Comcast Outage Reported Throughout the Country

By Chris Rollins
 4 days ago
It’s being reported by multiple news outlets that Comcast is experiencing a major outage throughout country. The outage is affecting internet and...

San Francisco Chronicle

Here's what Comcast says about the huge Bay Area Xfinity outage

Comcast officials said Tuesday they were investigating the cause of a widespread outage that disconnected thousands of people in the Bay Area from their internet, phone and cable services Monday night. Comcast customers reported losing their connections before 10 p.m. Monday and only some were able to reach a customer...
ECONOMY
The Southern

Comcast issues statement on internet outage

BLOOMINGTON — Comcast said Tuesday that a "network issue" was the cause of internet and phone outage Tuesday. "We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected," the company said in a statement.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Petaluma 360

Comcast restoring Bay Area internet service, investigating cause of widespread outage

Service was being restored for Bay Area Comcast customers who lost their internet connection Monday night and Tuesday morning, Comcast officials said Tuesday afternoon after the company scrambled to deal with widespread outages across the region and beyond. A “network issue” caused intermittent service disruptions, but officials did not specify...
INTERNET
Apple Insider

Comcast Xfinity is down in wide outage across most of the US

In what appears to have started locally in Chicago, most Comcast Xfinity subscribers are reporting that their internet service has been disrupted, and it's not yet clear why. Reports say that Comcast Xfinity services are most unavailable across the United States, with the Downdetector site showing over 54,000 incidents, and climbing. Initial accounts say that the issue began with cities including Chicago and Philadelphia.
ECONOMY
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Comcast Endures Widespread Power Outage

If you lost phone or internet, you're not alone. Comcast and Xfinity subscribers are dealing with an outage nationwide. At this time, it is not known how many customers are affected. The Comcast/Xfinity outage map shows service disruptions in the northeast, midwest, Pacific Northwest, and California. A message on the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Xfinity outage - latest updates: Internet issues continue for many Comcast users

Xfinity internet and cable has gone down, in an outage affecting users across the country.People were unable to get online – or even, in some cases, to check whether their internet had broken at all.The problems appear to be the result of technical issues at the provider.But neither Xfinity or its parent company Comcast have yet recognised the issue, or given any indication of how long it might last.Follow here for the latest updates on the problems.
INTERNET
wjol.com

A Huge Thank You To WJOL Listeners For Your Generosity Despite Comcast Outage

It was a record setting day for WJOL’s MorningStar Mission radiothon. Amazing considering the phone lines were down due to a Comcast internet outage. WJOL listeners found a way by texting us or emailing us and giving generously. WJOL listeners raised $33, 458. The total for AlphaMedia stations is over $38,000. The total number of meals provided is 15,446. Thank YOU!
CHARITIES
CNET

Comcast Xfinity outage affects scattered subscribers across the US

Xfinity customers in Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and other areas on Tuesday were hit with outages to their internet and phone services. While it didn't appear to be a complete outage for all Comcast Xfinity customers, the issue was widespread enough that Downdetector showed outages ranging from Indiana to south Florida.
ECONOMY
WIFR

Massive Comcast internet outage affects six states, including Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive outage with Comcast shuts down internet, TV and phones for its customers, including some in the Rockford region. Experts say the outage started around 7:30 a.m., and by 9 a.m., several customers reported that service was restored. This outage affected customers in several parts...
INTERNET
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comcast customers report Xfinity service outages Tuesday morning

Comcast's Xfinity customers are reporting service outages in the Philadelphia region Tuesday morning. The company appeared to restore service to at least some customers around 8:30 a.m. The outages affected much of the Northeast, including parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to online outage maps. COVID-19:Statewide...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbs4indy.com

Most customers back online after massive Xfinity/Comcast outage

INDIANAPOLIS — People across Central Indiana don’t have internet because of a nationwide outage. The Comcast/Xfinity outage started around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is affecting internet, TV and phones. The company’s outage map shows outages across the country. CBS4 talked to several businesses who couldn’t take credit card transactions...
INTERNET
IBTimes

Comcast Xfinity Reports Issue 'Addressed' After Outage Affects 53,000

Xfinity, the trade name of Comcast Cable Communications, saw outages spike early Tuesday across California's Bay Area, with 53,000 reporting a loss of internet service around 8:30 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com. Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported service issues on DownDetector. The company has since tweeted that the issue...
TECHNOLOGY
WGN News

Massive Comcast outage reported across Chicago area, 6 states

CHICAGO — A massive Comcast outage has been reported across six states, including Illinois. The outage started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is affecting internet, TV and phones. The company’s outage map shows outages across the country. A WGN employee said their school district sent text messages alerting parents that a Comcast outage is […]
POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Comcast Xfinity internet being restored after national outages: 3 notes

Many Comcast Xfinity customers across the U.S. are coming back online after grappling with outages Nov. 9 stemming from a widespread broadband internet outage that began the night before, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. Three things to know:. 1. Xfinity's customer support Twitter account tweeted Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. that...
INTERNET
NBC News

Comcast internet outages spread across U.S.

Comcast Xfinity customers across the U.S. experienced rolling internet outages that started Monday night and continued Tuesday morning, according to internet analysts and user reports. It wasn’t immediately clear what the cause of the outages were. A Comcast spokesperson said the company was “looking into this” but didn’t immediately respond...
INTERNET
