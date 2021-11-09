How to reach the Hall of Fame in Forza Horizon 5

You might not associate football—or soccer, depending on what part of the world you are from—with a game like Forza Horizon 5, but you might want to. FH5, situated in the Baja California region of Mexico, does have a football stadium. That might not be too shocking to those familiar with the country, considering that Mexico does have a rich history with the sport. Nonetheless, you might need to locate the stadium for future Forza Horizon challenges. If you do, we have you covered. Let’s go over what you need to do to find El Estadio Horizon.

