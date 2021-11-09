How to reach the Hall of Fame in Forza Horizon 5

At long last, we can stop calling Skyrim 'nearly a decade old.' As of November 11, 2021, The Elder Scrolls 5 is officially in the double digits. Throughout the past 10 years, Skyrim has been the sandbox setting for some of our favorite gaming stories, and northern Tamriel still occasionally calls us back to grapple with dragons and vampires and excessive numbers of cheese wheels once again. The anniversary has gotten us reminiscing about those adventures—roleplaying as Hunter S. Tomcatson, proposing marriage with a bit of mammoth corpse, and launching all manner of creatures into the atmosphere with weird physics glitches. These are our funniest and fondest memories from a decade spent in Skyrim.
