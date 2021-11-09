Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Advice for Week 10: Devonta Freeman, Elijah Moore, Jordan Howard

Add the best free agents available with these Week 10 waiver wire and blind bid recommendations

Quarterbacks - Waiver Wire Adds

Teddy Bridgewater (DEN)

Bridgewater and the Broncos rolled into Dallas- and rolled over Dallas on Sunday, handily defeating the heavily-favored Cowboys, 30-16. Dallas struggled, and Teddy B looked good, throwing for 249 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. That was good enough to finish Sunday as the QB6 with 21.9 fantasy points. Bridgewater is now on a two-game win streak, and next up, he faces a Philadelphia team that just allowed 31.6 fantasy points to Justin Herbert. Bridgewater is available in 26% of leagues.

FAAB : 1%

Taylor Heinicke (WFT)

Heinicke has turned in solid fantasy starts (20 or more points) in four of eight games played this year. This week he gets a Tampa Bay team that has surrendered an average of 24.4 fantasy points to opposing QBs. He’s available in 91% of leagues.

FAAB : 1%

Taysom Hill (NO)

We don't know if Hill or Trevor Siemian will be starting Sunday, but we know the matchup is favorable. The Titans limited the Rams in Sunday Night Football , but Tennessee has allowed a lot of points on the season. On average, the Titans allow 24.4 points to opposing QBs, so I like either Siemian or Hill in this spot. I believe Hill is the safer long-term play, and he is the QB to stash with hopes he can return the value he did in Weeks 11-13 of 2020. Now is the time to make a claim. He's available in 82% of leagues.

FAAB : 1%

More QB : Trevor Siemian (NO), Ryan Fitzpatrick (WFT, stash)

Running Backs - Waiver Wire Adds

Devonta Freeman (BAL)

Freeman put up his best fantasy start of the season with 16.3 PPR points on Sunday. He's now had three double-digit PPR starts in a row. On Sunday, Freeman played 57% of the snaps, carrying the ball 13 times for 79 yards and catching three of his four targets for four yards and a touchdown. With no Latavius Murray, Freeman will likely continue to lead this crowded backfield and should be in the flex conversation. Next up, Baltimore faces a Miami run defense that has surrendered an average of 24.6 PPR points per game to opposing running backs. Freeman is available in 80% of leagues.

FAAB : 6%

Jordan Howard (PHI)

And once again, Jordan Howard comes out of nowhere to stomp on fantasy managers' hearts. This time, it was Boston Scott managers that suffered. Certainly, it was a good matchup for the run game vs. the Chargers, but the three-headed run monster that Philadelphia is suddenly deploying without Miles Sanders is one I'm not sure we can fully understand. What we can see, however, is that Jordan Howard isn't going away anytime soon. Howard saw a healthy 17 attempts for 71 yards and a touchdown and led this backfield on Sunday in a competitive game vs. the Chargers. Howard is available in 87% of leagues, and though his matchup this week vs. Denver isn't a great one, with the landscape of the running back environment, he is worth at least a bench stash.

FAAB : up to 6%

Ty Johnson (NYJ)

If you’re looking for someone to replace Mixon or Booker/Barkley in a PPR league this week, take a flier on Ty Johnson. Johnson has now seen 16 targets and found the end zone twice across the last three games. We are expecting Mike White back this Sunday, and that should give a small boost to this Jets offense even in a tough Bills matchup.

FAAB : 4%

Brandon Bolden (NE)

Bolden had a season-high 81 scrimmage yards on Sunday. Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevens left the game late with head injuries, so Bolden could lead this backfield vs. the Browns on Sunday. The Browns have allowed four receiving touchdowns (tied for third-most in the league) to opposing running backs, and the passing game is where Bolden can excel. He's caught 22/24 targets this year, though he has yet to find the end zone. Maybe that will change this weekend. He's available in 90% of leagues.

FAAB : 3%

More RB : Mark Ingram (NO), Sony Michel (LAR), Ronald Jones (TB), Rhamondre Stevenson (NE), Derrick Gore (KC)

Wide Receivers - Waiver Wire Adds

Elijah Moore (NYJ)

On Thursday, Elijah Moore led the Jets' wide receivers, catching seven of his eight targets for 84 yards and two scores. Moore has been targeted 20 times across the past three games, and with Mike White/Josh Johnson under center, he has been incredibly efficient with 13 grabs on 14 targets. It looks like as long as Zach Wilson isn't throwing him the ball, Moore should continue to find success. He's available in 75% of leagues.

FAAB : 8%

Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE)

Peoples-Jones makes this list for the second time this season after catching two of his three targets for 86 yards and a TD on Sunday. Peoples-Jones played three fewer snaps and saw two fewer targets than Jarvis Landry, but he was far more efficient, and he looks to be the guy that can step into the OBJ role. Peoples-Jones is available in 87% of leagues.

FAAB : 7%

Tim Patrick (DEN)

The last time Tim Patrick appeared in this article, I said I wouldn't tell you again—I lied. But I mean it this time. Tim Patrick had his best game of the year, catching four of his five targets for 85 yards and a touchdown vs. Dallas on Sunday, and he looked darn good doing it. Teddy B is finally healthy, and the Broncos aren't waving the white flag after the Von Miller trade. Jerry Jeudy doesn't seem 100% yet, and Sutton will see tough coverage. Please don't make me put Tim Patrick on this list again. He's still available in 75% of leagues.

FAAB : 7%

DeSean Jackson (LVR)

Admittedly, this is a dart throw, but DeSean Jackson looks to be the ideal Henry Ruggs replacement in Las Vegas. The 34-year-old speedster proved he still has plenty left in the tank when he was featured for the Rams in Week 3 vs. Tampa Bay—catching three of his five targets for 120 yards and a score. The Raiders are in need at the position, and maybe all Jackson needs is an opportunity. He's available in 96% of leagues.

FAAB : 4%

Zach Pascal (IND)

Zach Pascal isn’t the sexiest name on the waiver wire, but he continues to see targets from Carson Wentz with no Parris Campbell and T.Y. Hilton. Pascal has averaged seven targets per game across the past three contests, and he’s seen more targets than Michael Pittman in two of the last three. He plays nearly the same amount of snaps as Pittman, and he’s someone that you can flex for a decent floor in deeper leagues if you need a bye-week or injury replacement. He’s available in 95% of fantasy leagues.

FAAB : 2%

More WR : Van Jefferson (LAR), Russell Gage (ATL), Jamison Crowder (NYJ), Michael Gallup (DAL), Rashod Bateman (BAL)

Tight Ends - Waiver Wire Adds

Ricky Seals-Jones (WFT)

Seals-Jones has played 100% of the offensive snaps across the last three games for the Football Team, and he's seen 29 targets across the five games he started. That puts him third-in-line for pass-catchers in Washington- behind only Terry McLaurin and J.D. McKissic. This week the Football Team faces a Tampa Bay defense that has surrendered an average of 15.2 PPR points per game to opposing tight ends. Seals-Jones is available in 84% of leagues.

FAAB : 6%

Tyler Conklin (MIN)

Conklin led the team in receptions on Sunday and saw his second straight game with seven targets. He's passed KJ Osborne as the third receiving option on the team, and this week he has a nice matchup vs. the Chargers, who have allowed a 75% catch rate, the sixth-most receiving yards, and the second-most yards per target (10.09) to opposing tight ends. He's available in 62% of leagues.

FAAB : 4%

Dan Arnold (JAX)

Dan Arnold has seen a whopping 30 targets across his last four games played, making him the second-most targeted receiver in this offense during that time. He led Jacksonville pass-catchers on Sunday with 60 yards on seven targets, and he seems to be the one filling the role of the absent DJ Chark. This week he faces a Colts team that has allowed a 77.5% catch rate and the second-most PPR points to opposing tight ends. Arnold is available in 75% of leagues.

FAAB : 4%

More TE : David Njoku (CLE), Cole Kmet (CHI)

