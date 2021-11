HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor is trending in the right direction to regain his starting job Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Taylor hasn't been activated from "designated for return from injured reserve'' since launching his 21-day practice window, but is taking first-team snaps this week. The former Pro Bowl selection is expected to be the starter this week and replace rookie Davis Mills as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks with the Grade 2 strained hamstring that he suffered in the second game of the season against the Cleveland Browns, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO