Alabama State

Alabama man charged with breaking into jail to make delivery

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

TROY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man is charged with breaking into a county jail to make a delivery of cigarettes, marijuana, cellphones and chargers.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas tells a local news outlet that workers using a security monitoring system saw a man coming through the fence surrounding the jail about 2 a.m. Monday.

Nineteen-year-old Jadakis McKinney of Enterprise was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, promoting prison contraband and marijuana possession.

Thomas says  officials hope to reduce the amount of illegal items being brought into the lockup, which will be replaced with a new jail set to open in late 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 15

Lily Rose
4d ago

Well alrighty then, maybe he will get the inside scoop on proper delivery methods.😹

Reply(1)
17
 

