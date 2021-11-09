Weekend cool down

As a large, slow moving, upper storm system continues to spin across the Great Lakes, our weather will remain unsettled and unseasonably cool through the weekend. After a cold start with a bit of morning sunshine on Saturday, clouds will be quick to build back into the region with temperatures struggling in 40’s for highs. It will feel colder when you factor in a stiff westerly breeze so you will need a coat or heavy jacket. The arrival of an upper disturbance will bring the chance for both rain and even a few snow showers to the area on Sunday. Sunshine looks to return early next week with a nice warm up by midweek.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO