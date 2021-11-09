Weekend cool down

WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ahead of a weekend of inclement weather in Minnesota, traffic safety experts urge prepping your car for wintery conditions and driving at slower speeds.
Lisa Kons, manager of the traffic safety program at the Minnesota Safety Council said the number one safety hazard during snow, sleet or rain is speed.
“We need to drive for conditions so now that speed limit is a suggestion. You need to drive for what you’re comfortable with,” she said, suggesting driving 15 to 20 miles slower than the speed limit if necessary.
