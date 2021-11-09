CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend cool down

By Meteorologist Kyle Hanson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Temps have warmed up close to normal, but they won't be there for long. Highs will be in...

CBS Minnesota

Tips For Safe Winter Driving Ahead Of Snowy Weekend

WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ahead of a weekend of inclement weather in Minnesota, traffic safety experts urge prepping your car for wintery conditions and driving at slower speeds. Lisa Kons, manager of the traffic safety program at the Minnesota Safety Council said the number one safety hazard during snow, sleet or rain is speed. “We need to drive for conditions so now that speed limit is a suggestion. You need to drive for what you’re comfortable with,” she said, suggesting driving 15 to 20 miles slower than the speed limit if necessary. Winter looms as traffic fatalities in Minnesota near...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cbs4indy.com

Big cool down heading into the weekend with snow on the way

As a cold front passes through, central Indiana saw another day of gusty winds between 30-40mph. Beach Grove had some of the strongest peak wind gusts, clocking in at 46 mph. Sustained winds across the state were mainly between 15-25 mph. Not only did this cold front provide gusty winds...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVQ

Upper Storm keeps us Cool/Unsettled thru Weekend

As a large, slow moving, upper storm system continues to spin across the Great Lakes, our weather will remain unsettled and unseasonably cool through the weekend. After a cold start with a bit of morning sunshine on Saturday, clouds will be quick to build back into the region with temperatures struggling in 40’s for highs. It will feel colder when you factor in a stiff westerly breeze so you will need a coat or heavy jacket. The arrival of an upper disturbance will bring the chance for both rain and even a few snow showers to the area on Sunday. Sunshine looks to return early next week with a nice warm up by midweek.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
KWCH.com

Cool weekend- warmer weather headed our way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures this morning dropped into the teens and 20s across Kansas, feeling more like winter than fall. After a cold start to the morning, temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s for central and eastern Kansas with 60s and low 70s across the west. A weak cold front pushes through Kansas tonight with a few showers possible in the northeast, otherwise highs on Sunday will still reach the 50s and 60s. Dry weather to start the week with temperatures some 10-20 degrees above normal. Highs will be in the 70s both Monday and Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
WECT

First Alert Forecast: cool dry days this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features a string of dry days that will carry us through the weekend and early next week. In true November fashion, expect progressively cooler high temperatures from the lower 70s Saturday to middle 60s Sunday to near 60 Monday. Along those same lines, nights will have a classic November chill and, by early next week, many parts of the Cape Fear Region may net their first frosty 30s of autumn. Look to your First Alert Weather Team here and on all platforms for updates on specific times and locations!
WILMINGTON, NC
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday November 12th

Terrific weather going into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs with some cold conditions over night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Great weather if you have been putting off any yardwork and outdoor activities. Next week, an upper level ridge moves […]
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Sunny and cool weekend; rain returns Thursday

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! A beautiful and sunny fall weekend will fall into the ArkLaTex. After a chilly and frosty morning for some, comes an afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Saturday: today is the last day to visit the State Fair of Louisiana and it’ll be a chilly...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Ready For More Winter? Weekend Brings Another Potential Snow-Maker

WHAT WE KNOW A much colder weekend is expected to follow the Friday snow. More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning. The Twin Cities could see from 1 to upwards of 3 inches. WHAT WE DON’T KNOW How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week. Whether Monday will bring with it another round of flurries. WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With some parts of the state still just clearing away snow from late in the work week, another round of potentially accumulating snow is expected to move into the state Saturday afternoon, with some potential...
MINNESOTA STATE

