‘Quantum Leap’ star Dean Stockwell dead at 85

Clarence Williams III, who starred as Linc Hayes in the TV series "Mod Squad" (pictured here) in the '60s and '70s, died Friday, June 4, 2021, of colon cancer. He was 81. The New York City-born actor also starred in films like "Purple Rain," "Tales from the Hood, "Half Baked" and more. ABC Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Dean Stockwell, the longtime Hollywood character actor known best for his Emmy-nominated role alongside Scott Bakula on “Quantum Leap,” died Sunday.

He was 85.

Stockwell died from natural causes “peacefully” in his sleep at home, according to Deadline .

A former child actor, Stockwell found young roles in films like “Anchors Aweigh” with Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, Rudyard Kipling’s “Kim” with Errol Flynn and “The Boy With Green Hair.”

After a turn on Broadway and a few movies, including “Compulsion,” which won him his first best actor award at Cannes, Stockwell dropped in and out of Hollywood before eventually catching on with “Quantum Leap,” playing the womanizing Admiral Al Calavicci, best friend to Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett.

The role earned Stockwell four Emmy nominations for supporting actor in a drama while the show itself took home several Emmys for cinematography, editing, hair and makeup.

Stockwell was also nominated for an Oscar for playing Tony “The Tiger” Russo in “Married to the Mob” and won two Golden Globe awards for “Quantum Leap” and “Gentleman’s Agreement.”

In 2006 he joined the cast of “Battlestar Galactica,” becoming a staple in the sci-fi world.

Other projects included “Dune,” “Paris, Texas,” “To Live and Die in L.A.,” “The Tony Danza Show” and “Blue Velvet.”

Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy, and their two children, Austin and Sophie.