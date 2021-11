Streamer Lingo is Now One Step Closer to Omnipresence, Poggers. There’s been a growing trend of game consoles looking to branch out of being seen as a strict gaming-only device. It debatably started all the way back in the PS3 days with its ability to play Blu-Ray DVDs, but Sony was far from the only company to take this direction. And while the tactic hasn’t exactly changed changed consoles as we know them, it’s certainly cropped up from time to time. Now, Nintendo takes another step in a more universal direction, adding the livestreaming platform Twitch to its eShop library.

