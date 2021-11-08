CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Mobile sports betting for the win as NY approve nine licenses including Draftkings, FanDuel and BetMGM

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

New York state regulators gave the green light for nine online sports bettering businesses to launch lucrative mobile betting on sports sites for users in the Empire State.

The state gaming commission approved the betting sites on Monday including industry giants DraftKings and Fan Duel, and BetMGM to potentially launch by the end of November for New York users.

The new betting sites should be up-and-running in time for Big Apple gambler to use their phones to gamble on the upcoming National Football League playoffs and the Super Bowl early next year.

Other sites, winning approval include ally Bet, Caesars, PointsBet, Resorts World, Rush Street Interactive WynnBET and Kambi. Several are online or mobile divisions of casino giants.

A few other sites were rejected by the commission.

The approval requires the gambling firms to install computer servers to process the bets on the premises of one of New York’s four legal brick-and-mortar casinos to comply with the state’s rules restricting gambling to on-site bets only.

Sports gambling was legalized in nearby New Jersey in 2018, which currently taxes wagering revenues at 14.25% and while the Empire State expects a bet-by-mobile windfall, NY will tax the wagers at an eye-watering 51% for the next decade.

According to the Wall Street Journal , Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting, but not every state has approved online gambling. Mobile wagering is operational in at least 18 states and D.C.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
cdcgamingreports.com

FanDuel, DraftKings make plays for sports news website The Athletic

Sports betting companies FanDuel and DraftKings are among multiple businesses that have submitted bids to purchase The Athletic, according to The Information. The Athletic hired investment bank LionTree in September to explore selling all or part of its business. The subscription-based platform previously held discussions with The New York Times,...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Illinois lawmakers approve mobile registration for sports betting

There may be more “March Madness” for Illinois bettors to enjoy as mobile registration for sports betting should be available before the NCAA tournament. An amendment to HB 3136 that includes a March 5 expiration date for in-person registration for mobile access overwhelmingly passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly Thursday night toward the end of the three-day veto session. The Senate approved the bill 44-12 before it moved to concurrence in the House, where it was approved 100-11 with one state representative voting present.
ILLINOIS STATE
lineups.com

New York Reportedly Ready to Award Mobile Sports Betting Licenses

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that nine sportsbooks would win online sports betting licenses as early as this week. We should expect to see two so-called super bids in the state led by some of the most prominent national players in the sports betting industry. Also reported on Wednesday, New York hopes to launch its online market in advance of Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022, typically the most prominent sports betting event of the year.
NFL
legalsportsreport.com

Analysis: Penn National Sounds Out On NY Sports Betting

Penn National CEO Jay Snowden took the unconventional approach of telling investors no one will make money from NY sports betting. That is a bit of an unusual approach for a public company that bid for entry, especially one whose investors already showed disappointment over missed earnings per share forecasts. Penn’s stock was down nearly 10% around 10:30 am Eastern.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Mobile#Online Gambling#Draftkings Fanduel#Big Apple#National Football League#Pointsbet#Resorts World#The Empire State#The Wall Street Journal#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Front Office Sports

FanDuel, DraftKings Bet On The Athletic

Sports betting companies FanDuel and DraftKings are among multiple businesses that have submitted bids to purchase The Athletic, according to The Information. The Athletic hired investment bank LionTree in September to explore selling all or part of its business. The subscription-based platform previously held discussions with The New York Times,...
GAMBLING
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Gaming Control Issues Four More Sports Betting Licenses

Slowly but surely the will of the people who want to wager on sporting events in Louisiana is being fulfilled. Last Friday, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board announced the issuance of four more sports wagering licenses for casinos in the state. Two of those facilities were actually taking sports bets over the weekend, the other two have plans to book their first sports wagers either today or tomorrow.
LOUISIANA STATE
reviewjournal.com

DraftKings’ $2M sports betting national championship starts Friday

DraftKings has guaranteed $2 million in prize money for the $10,000-entry sports betting national championship. The tournament, which will pay $1 million to the winner and pay out the top 25 finishers overall, will take place Friday through Sunday. Half of each $10,000 entry fee goes to the leaderboard prizes...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
TheStreet

DraftKings Widens Ties With NBA, Is Named Sports-Betting Partner

The National Basketball Association on Thursday unveiled an expanded multiyear relationship with DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Report. naming the online sports betting company the league's co-official sports betting partner. The Boston company and the NBA first teamed up in 2019 when Draftkings became an authorized gaming operator...
NBA
lineups.com

October Sports Betting Stocks Down for DraftKings, Caesars

Ever since 2018, sports betting has gone from a niche curiosity to a cultural phenomenon in the eyes of the public. That year, the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, getting the wheels turning for the legalization of sports betting. Since then, more and more states have been embracing legal sports wagering, with some recent examples being Arizona, Connecticut, and even a soft launch for Florida. Because of this popularity, the investing angle on sports wagering has been fascinating to watch. Let’s take a look at some of the stock market shifts the most popular sportsbooks saw in October of this year.
GAMBLING
legalsportsreport.com

Winning Mobile NY Sportsbooks To Be Selected Monday

The winning bidders who will get to launch mobile NY sportsbooks will be announced Monday, wrapping up a four-month process. The New York State Gaming Commission published the agenda for Monday’s 1:30 pm meeting, which includes “Mobile Sports Wagering Consideration of License Recommendation.” Mobile NY sports betting regulations are also up for adoption at the meeting.
GAMBLING
GV Wire

It’s DraftKings & FanDuel vs. Tribal Casinos in Battle for California’s Sports Betting Future

Memo to California voters: Prepare to be confused because you could be facing four competing ballot measures next year to legalize sports wagering. Indian tribes that now have a monopoly on casino gambling in California are jousting for control of what could be countless billions of dollars in bets on sporting events against big online sports betting corporations, horse racing tracks, and local poker parlors.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

DraftKings sports betting championship again embroiled in controversy

The DraftKings Sports Betting National Championship 2021 was supposed to be a victory lap for the company, after the inaugural 2019 event was marred by controversy and ended in a lawsuit. Alas, it was not to be, as the weekend-long event kicked off Friday night in Weehawken, N.J. — as...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
milehighsports.com

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5, Win $200 on UFC 268

UFC 268 will see the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world going head-to-head with one of his biggest rivals. But this stacked card features more than just the co-main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new users the chance to score a massive bonus on...
UFC
cdcgamingreports.com

DraftKings confident in strategy for profitability if granted New York mobile betting license

After two participants in a so-called “super bid” expressed optimism [last] week that their companies will be awarded mobile sports betting licenses in New York, DraftKings echoed the sentiments of its bidding partners on Friday morning. Addressing analysts on DraftKings’ third-quarter earnings conference call, CEO Jason Robins remained hopeful that...
GAMBLING
legalsportsreport.com

Key Mobile NY Sports Betting Supporter Discouraged By Reports

New York Assemblyman Gary Pretlow has worked hard with Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. to get mobile NY sports betting legalized for years. Now that it is legal, Pretlow is not certain how all that hard work will pay off. Both legislators put forward a bill in January to legalize 14...
GAMBLING
Buffalo News

Place your bets: State taps nine firms to offer mobile sports betting across New York

ALBANY – Whether the Buffalo Bills will be a betting option for gamblers drawn to the 2022 Super Bowl is, well, up to the Buffalo Bills. But no matter who is playing, the odds that legalized online wagering on the high-betting game is in place in New York by February increased Monday with the awarding of sports betting licenses to two groups of companies – totaling nine firms in all – that represent a who’s who of gambling interests.
BUFFALO, NY
gamingintelligence.com

New York selects nine online sports betting operators

The New York State Gaming Commission has approved nine operators to offer online sports betting in the state. The selected operators will pay a tax rate of 51 per cent of gross gaming revenue and expect to launch online betting in New York in the first quarter of 2022. Betfair...
GAMBLING
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy