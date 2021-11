Gwendolyn D. Clemons, CEO of LGBTQ org ‘Relationship Unleashed’, told TMZ the members of her nonprofit are in support of DaBaby’s career continuing to flourish because he took the time to educate himself about how his comments were hurtful and harmful. Clemons said her organization schooled DaBaby on the history behind the impact HIV/AIDS has on people in his native city of Charlotte, NC. As for Dave Chappelle, Clemons told TMZ the comedian hasn’t showed any “empathy or remorse” for his comments and “knows exactly what he’s doing.” She also labeled Dave’s words about the LGBTQ community as “hate speech disguised as comedy.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO