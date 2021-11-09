CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat Concerned About Markieff Morris After Sustaining Neck Injury

By Shandel Richardson
 4 days ago
The fact the Miami Heat lost 113-96 against the Denver Nuggets was secondary.

The Heat were more concerned with forward Markieff Morris, who sustained a neck injury after being shoved from behind by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Both players were ejected.

“We wanted to make sure Kieff was and is OK. We’ll find out more,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He’s moving around right now in the locker room. But that was a very dangerous, dirty play.”

Jokic apparently was retaliating after Morris gave a shove as Jokic was attempting to make a pass near midcourt. Morris was assessed a flagrant foul and Jimmy Butler received a technical foul.

Morris was assessed a flagrant foul and ejected, Jokic also was ejected and Butler received a technical foul. Spoelstra said the Jokic play was "absolutely uncalled for."

“I felt I just needed to protect myself but on the other hand I’m not supposed to react that way, get thrown out of the game,” Jokic said.

As for the game, the Heat trailed by double-digits for most of the way. Butler led the Heat with 31 points and Duncan Robinson added 13. Tyler Herro had his worst game of the season, finishing with 11 points on 3 of 12 shooting.

The Heat, who fell to 7-3, return to action Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
