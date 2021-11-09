CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: The Drum’s B2B World Fest

The Drum
 4 days ago

The Drum’s B2B World Fest, in partnership with Stein IAS, is now underway and you can watch the two-day...

www.thedrum.com

Related
The Drum

Watch the winners get revealed at The Drum Awards for Content

The 2021 winners of The Drum Awards for Content have now been revealed – and if you missed the live show you can catch up on-demand right here. The winners’ ceremony was broadcast live from The Drum Labs in London on Thursday November 4. You can watch the replay above and see the winners in full on the awards website. And if you’d like to read more about the strategies behind the winning work, have a look at our Awards Case Studies hub.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Drum

B2B World Fest day 2 highlights from Accenture, PwC, Korn Ferry and more

This is the most dynamic moment in history for B2B marketers. Day two of our live two-day festival explored the many challenges and opportunities currently at hand. Growth, talent, inspiration and the open-armed embrace of all things digital were the big topics of the day. Our hosts – The Drum’s...
FESTIVAL
The Drum

B2B World Fest 2021 Replay: what now for business events?

In response to the existential threat of lockdown, event organizers found new ways to leverage technology and bring their events to a wider audience than ever before. As a result, virtual events became one of the enduring success stories of the Covid-19 crisis. Now, with event organizers and their brand clients adjusting to the changes of the past two years, which new ways of working will remain as things return to normal?
ECONOMY
The Drum

Sky reinvented long-form viewing with an ambitious 12-hour activation

Sky won ‘Best Use of Live Video’ at The Drum Awards for Social Media in 2021, transporting audiences with a long-form viewing experience called ‘The Third Day: Autumn’. This ambitious activation was a first for Sky, and here the team shares how it pulled off this remarkable feat. The Third...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Linkedin#Stein Ias#Ibm#Adobe#Pwc
freeweekly.com

Best Of Both Worlds: Fayetteville Film Fest goes live and online

The decision to take the 2020 Fayetteville Film Fest online only was a tough one, says Executive Director Russell Sharman, but the experience left organizers with some innovative ways to make the 2021 event more accessible and exciting. “It was actually a huge success — we had a lot of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Drum

Nominees revealed for The Drum Awards for Experience 2021

The Drum Awards for Experience honors the marketers that truly bring their message to life. By creating immersive and unusual experiences, they help advertisers connect with audiences in the most memorable way. While this has been another tumultuous year for events, the industry has shown itself to be both agile...
TV SHOWS
The Drum

Social ad spend continues to accelerate in South East Asia

Ad spending on Facebook and Instagram in South East Asia increased 36.4% year-on-year during the third quarter of 2021 to $2,409.94 per ad account per month. In Singapore, social ad spending surged 34.3% year-on-year to $2,131.06 per ad account per month, according to Emplifi’s ‘State of Social Media and CX’ report for Q3 2021.
INTERNET
The Drum

Shortlist announced: The Drum Awards for Social Purpose

The nominees for The Drum Awards for Social Purpose 2021 have been announced. As issues of social and climate justice become even more important to consumers everywhere, marketing is more than just a way for brands to communicate or sell. These awards celebrate the people and companies making a positive change through responsible marketing.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Drum

Funky Pigeon and Mollie feature among new client wins for digital agency Impression

Nottingham and London based digital marketing agency Impression has announced its recent partnerships with a number of industry-leading brands. Mollie, one of the fastest-growing payment processors within Europe, will be working alongside the agency's SEO and digital PR teams to grow its organic visibility and brand awareness. Funky Pigeon has...
BUSINESS
brooklynvegan.com

Watch We Are The Union’s full ASOB ‘Three Cheers for Disappointment’ cover set from The Fest

Not only did We Are The Union (and many other bands in the Bad Time Records family) play their own set at The Fest, they also did a set where they and other friends (including members of Flying Raccoon Suit, Joystick, and The Best of the Worst) covered the entire Three Cheers for Disappointment album by Jeff Rosenstock's former ska-punk Arrogant Sons of Bitches. If you weren't there, or just want to relive it, you're in luck: a full-set video shot by Steve Wozniak (not that one) has just been uploaded, and it looks and sounds as awesome as you'd expect. WATU are the perfect band to cover this timeless album, and the crowd is going nuts the whole time. Check it out below.
ROCK MUSIC
wmagazine.com

Stylist Ashley Okoli Embodies the Nigerian Alté Movement

When posterity gathers to chronicle the rise of the Nigerian alté scene—a freewheeling alternative subculture prioritizing freedom and expression over societal norms—the name Ashley Okoli won’t be omitted from the conversation. A Lagos-based stylist, model, designer, and creative director, Okoli has been an essential pillar of the alté scene since...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
martechseries.com

The Future of B2B Marketing Has Been Recorded: Casted Launches New Amplified Marketing Category, Introduces World’s First Amplified Marketing Platform

Marketing technology leader unveils new category for maximizing and enhancing content alongside central solution for identifying, repurposing, and amplifying marketing assets. Casted, the first B2B marketing platform built around audio and video content, launches a new category, Amplified Marketing, and introduces itself as the world’s first amplified marketing platform with its newly expanded product, Casted Themes.
TECHNOLOGY
skiddle.com

Me Gusta Halloween Special w/ Live Afro-Dance + Precussive Drums

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) Expect Cumbia - Reggaeton - Baile Funk - Afrobeats - Kuduro - Highlife and more!. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. This Halloween we are back at YES with an afro-dance & percussive...
THEATER & DANCE
The Drum

Set the tone of trust for the audio renaissance

The audio renaissance is an exciting time for brands and marketers. Tiffany Xingyu Wang, chief strategy and marketing officer at Spectrum Labs, believes safety by design must take the same precedence as growth. To do so, decision-makers must understand the complexities of voice moderation and consider key strategies for preventing toxicity in these popular social spaces.
TECHNOLOGY

