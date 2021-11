SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A new study reveals that a lot more trash — including PPE — is ending up in our oceans. It a price being paid in our waters and on shores, where millions of pounds of plastic trash generated during the fight against COVID is ending up. A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that the worldwide battle against COVID generated 8.4 million tons of plastic trash. From that, 57 million pounds ended up in our oceans. Experts say 2 billion single-use face masks are being used each day. “Eventually it will become...

