The Snapdragon 898 processor by Qualcomm has not been announced yet but there have been plenty of reports mentioning it. The chipset is set to be used on next premium flagship phones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be powered by the new Snapdragon while other countries will get the Exynos version. Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets may also run on the same SoC. When it comes to competition, it will compete with MediaTek’s Dimensity 2000 SoC. The latter is said to be more powerful but we can’t say for sure until devices running on them are out in the market.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO