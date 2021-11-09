UK's NIESR: BoE to raise rates to 0.5% by Q2 2022

GBP/USD is back to 1.3400 from Asia session lows just above 1.3350. The pair is outperforming its G10 counterparts amid hopes that the UK diffuses Brexit tensions. GBP/USD has seen a modest rebound from Friday’s Asia Pacific session lows just above 1.3350 and is currently trading close to the 1.3400 level. Pound sterling is the best performing G10 currency on what has otherwise so far been a relatively quiet Friday. Nonetheless, GBP/USD appears to be struggling to extend its gains beyond 1.3400 and even if it does manage that, it faces resistance in the form of the prior annual lows in the 1.3410-20 area.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO