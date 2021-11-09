Child-Centric Growth Measurement Apps

We’re all familiar with the extraordinary benefits of our phones—including environmental ones, such as their contribution to tele-working. Most of us have also contemplated the social and psychological downsides. What’s perhaps less well understood are the significant ecological problems connected to these ubiquitous gadgets. In a striking coincidence, the day I received the commission for this article, my smartphone went for a swim in a rocky creek. Surprisingly, it survived—sort of. I could still send and receive texts and access the web. But the sound was gone (so no phone calls), the camera was kaput, and overall, my year-old device was behaving like an overtired toddler—stubborn and temperamental. I resigned myself to dishing out an obnoxious sum on a replacement. Then I began researching the environmental costs of cellphones. It didn’t take long for guilt and confusion to set in.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO