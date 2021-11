The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be revealed next year. We are very much certain there will be no delay nor postponement. The Galaxy Note 21 may have been cancelled but Samsung replaced it with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The next-gen premium flagship series has been a popular subject here. All three variants are expected to be unveiled in the first quarter of the year. We are looking at a February reveal as the January may be reserved for the Galaxy S21 FE’s silent launch.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO