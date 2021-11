Streaming giant Netflix released five games last week and the games were only for the Android platform. The company said that it will bring the games to iOS as soon as possible, but now, Netflix seems to be facing some hindrances due to Apple’s app store policy. The plan to provide an all-in-one experience through the Netflix app itself is not going to see the light of day soon, according to a report by Mark Gurman on Bloomberg. The report stated that “Netflix should upgrade its gaming service by turning it into a cloud-first platform”.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO