Dynamically Diverse Architecture Apps

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Davide Groppi, Mogs, Robert McNeel & Associates, Scaffsystem. Text description provided by the architects. The creative workspace, Lamia Santolina, is a living building made of hemp and lime. Situated in the countryside around Carovigno (BR), Apulia, southern Italy and commissioned by the artist Cosimo Terlizzi and his partner Damien Modolo takes on the lamia typology, traditionally found in the Valle d'Itria and Alto Salento with a contemporary twist. It reflects the owners' love of the Apulian countryside and their desire to leave a respectful print on the land by creating a modern art studio in harmony with local nature and culture.
