Will Major League Baseball start on time next season? That is the biggest question of the offseason. Not who will make decisions for the Mets. Not whether Freddie Freeman returns to Atlanta looking to repeat as champions. Not what Shortstop the Yankees sign (it should unequivocally be Corey Seager). It is is whether or not the season will start in April next year. Make sure to listen to Tim Kurkjian wrap up the season in the full interview above. For an excerpt on why he believes MLB needs to resolve this quickly, read below!

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO