Major Comcast Outage Reported Throughout the Country

By Chris Rollins
 4 days ago
It’s being reported by multiple news outlets that Comcast is experiencing a major outage throughout country. The outage is affecting internet and...

newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Comcast Endures Widespread Power Outage

If you lost phone or internet, you're not alone. Comcast and Xfinity subscribers are dealing with an outage nationwide. At this time, it is not known how many customers are affected. The Comcast/Xfinity outage map shows service disruptions in the northeast, midwest, Pacific Northwest, and California. A message on the...
WGN News

Massive Comcast outage reported across Chicago area, 6 states

CHICAGO — A massive Comcast outage has been reported across six states, including Illinois. The outage started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is affecting internet, TV and phones. The company’s outage map shows outages across the country. A WGN employee said their school district sent text messages alerting parents that a Comcast outage is […]
CNET

Comcast Xfinity outage affects scattered subscribers across the US

Xfinity customers in Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and other areas on Tuesday were hit with outages to their internet and phone services. While it didn't appear to be a complete outage for all Comcast Xfinity customers, the issue was widespread enough that Downdetector showed outages ranging from Indiana to south Florida.
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comcast customers report Xfinity service outages Tuesday morning

Comcast's Xfinity customers are reporting service outages in the Philadelphia region Tuesday morning. The company appeared to restore service to at least some customers around 8:30 a.m. The outages affected much of the Northeast, including parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to online outage maps. COVID-19:Statewide...
People

Widespread Comcast Xfinity Outage Impacts Thousands Across the U.S.

Thousands of Comcast Xfinity have been impacted as widespread outages have been reported across the country. Outages were first reported in the California Bay Area late Monday night, with service beginning to be restored just hours later, according to NBC Bay Area. The outlet reported that although the cause of the outages is currently unknown, they coincided with the arrival of strong winds and rain in the area.
The Flint Journal

Comcast outage knocks out internet, TV and phone service across U.S.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a comment from Comcast. A massive outage of services provided by Comcast/Xfinity has left millions without internet, phone and TV access, including public safety systems and more. It’s unknown how many customers are without the service, but interruptions have been reported in California, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and more.
IBTimes

Comcast Xfinity Reports Issue 'Addressed' After Outage Affects 53,000

Xfinity, the trade name of Comcast Cable Communications, saw outages spike early Tuesday across California's Bay Area, with 53,000 reporting a loss of internet service around 8:30 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com. Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported service issues on DownDetector. The company has since tweeted that the issue...
Ars Technica

Comcast admits “widespread” outage as tens of thousands of users report problems

There appears to be a widespread Comcast outage affecting customers in multiple parts of the country this morning. News reports have described large outages in Chicago, Philadelphia, and southern New Jersey. "Xfinity's own outage tracker is currently down, displaying the error message: 'We are experiencing abnormal traffic to our network or… the service or servers on it are not currently available,'" The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote.
NJ.com

Widespread outage hits Comcast internet, phone, TV customers

A major outage in the northeast U.S. and elsewhere has knocked out internet, television and telephone service for Comcast/Xfinity customers. It’s not known how many customers are affected or what caused the outage but Comcast/Xfinity’s outage map shows service disruptions in the northeast, midwest, Pacific Northwest and California. Xfinity’s outage...
Quad-Cities Times

Comcast issues statement on internet outage

BLOOMINGTON — Comcast said Tuesday that a "network issue" was the cause of internet and phone outage Tuesday. "We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected," the company said in a statement.
KTVU FOX 2

Comcast outage impacts Bay Area during strong storm

Comcast internet and television service has been interrupted to an unknownnumber of its customers, but the outage appears to be widespread. Comcast has not yet commented about the problem, so it is unclear if it is related to the heavy rain and strong winds hitting the Bay Area.
beckershospitalreview.com

Comcast Xfinity internet being restored after national outages: 3 notes

Many Comcast Xfinity customers across the U.S. are coming back online after grappling with outages Nov. 9 stemming from a widespread broadband internet outage that began the night before, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. Three things to know:. 1. Xfinity's customer support Twitter account tweeted Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. that...
NJ.com

When will Comcast be back up? See the Xfinity outage map

Many Comcast Xfinity subscribers across the country woke up without access to their usual services on Tuesday morning. According to The Verge, a message on Comcast Xfinity’s outage status page (which many people have reported is inaccessible to them) says it will be resolved at 10:49 EST. The Verge also...
cbs4indy.com

Most customers back online after massive Xfinity/Comcast outage

INDIANAPOLIS — People across Central Indiana don’t have internet because of a nationwide outage. The Comcast/Xfinity outage started around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is affecting internet, TV and phones. The company’s outage map shows outages across the country. CBS4 talked to several businesses who couldn’t take credit card transactions...
