Dean Stockwell, 'Quantum Leap' star, dies at 85

By George Pennacchio
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Dean Stockwell, the Oscar-nominated actor whose career in film and TV spanned more than 70 years, has died at the age of 85. Stockwell, known for his roles in "Quantum Leap" and "Married...

abc13.com

