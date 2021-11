Work on a dangerous intersection at the east end of Redwing on K-4 Highway has been completed. The Barton County Commission approved the final payment this week to L & M Contractors of Great Bend. The final cost turned out to be more than $296,000. Part of that amount will be reimbursed through a Kansas Department of Transportation cost-share program. The state is paying 75 percent of the construction costs up to $206,745.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO