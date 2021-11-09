CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Donner’s DUS-10 Soprano Ukulele Goes Viral for its Sound and Unbeatable Price

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something about the sound of the ukulele that is both beautiful and earnest. It is sweet, endearing, and unpretentious. These qualities make it a desirable instrument for all kinds of musicians playing all kinds of music who are looking for that honest and open sound. The Donner DUS-10 Soprano Ukulele...

dexerto.com

What is the viral “oh no, our table, it’s broken” TikTok sound?

A TikTok audio of a glass table breaking and a child saying “Oh no, our table, it’s broken” is continuing to go incredibly viral on the platform, after initially gaining traction in 2016. TikTok is without a doubt the internet’s biggest hub of viral content right now, with new users...
RECIPES
L.A. Weekly

Depeche Mode Convention: The Black Celebration is Back

The Depeche Mode convention is for music fans who just can’t get enough! We could make more DM puns because, lets face it, the band has a lot of great, memorable song titles but we’ll just give ya a couple more– no silence will be enjoyed at this black celebration, ok? Mode tribute band Devotional play two sets (one covering the Violator album and another, later in the evening, featuring the greatest hits). Richard Blade hosts and turns in a special DJ set and there will be lots of collectibles, videos, contests, prizes, music and dancing. DJ line-up includes Alex Transistor, Steven Wayne, Larry G (Club Underground), LuvLee (Las Vegas), DJ Jedi, Jose Shuton and Protolkall. Try your vox as Dave Gahan or Martin Gore with Jay Tando’s Mode-eoke session or just dance all night like you’re shaking a disease (had to). Speaking of disease, this is a vaxxed only event as all L.A. nightlife gatherings are these days and vaccination ID cards are required to attend. Depeche Mode Convention, at Avalon Hollywood, 1735 Vine St., Hollywood. 6 p.m.; all ages. Tickets and info at www.musicconventions.com.
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Camila Cabello
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Paris Hilton Looked Straight Out of a Fairy Tale in Her Tulle, Flower-Embroidered Wedding Dress

Paris Hilton just had the fairy-tale wedding of her dreams, and her dresses (yes, plural) certainly lived up to all our expectations. While tying the knot with entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum, the reality TV star wowed in a showstopping gown she custom-designed alongside Oscar de la Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Complete with a high neck and long sleeves, the dress was covered in elegant pressed-flower embroidery that trailed down its voluminous tulle skirt. She paired it with a lengthy veil featuring similar embroidered floral details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Entertainment
Music
Amazon
Floor8

Vanessa Hudgens shakes her booty during press day with Alexandra Shipp

Vanessa Hudgens, 32 shakes her booty during press day with Alexandra Shipp, 30. The former High School Musical star - who enjoyed a romantic getaway with boyfriend, Cole Tucker over the weekend - was back to work this Wednesday with pal and co-star Alexandra promoting their new Netflix movie, Tick, Tick... Boom! But between meeting with the press it seems the young actresses found ways to keep themselves entertained.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Black Women Steal The Show At The 2021 CMA Awards

The biggest night in country music returned to its longtime home at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday. While last year’s CMA Awards were held sans audience at nearby Music City Center due to COVID-19, this year, the 55th annual awards show was packed with fans and star-studded performances ― notably from Black women.
NASHVILLE, TN
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC

