CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Major Comcast Outage Reported Throughout the Country

By Chris Rollins
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s being reported by multiple news outlets that Comcast is experiencing a major outage throughout the country. The outage is affecting internet...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sonoma Index Tribune

Comcast restoring Bay Area internet service, investigating cause of widespread outage

Service was being restored for Bay Area Comcast customers who lost their internet connection Monday night and Tuesday morning, Comcast officials said Tuesday afternoon after the company scrambled to deal with widespread outages across the region and beyond. A “network issue” caused intermittent service disruptions, but officials did not specify...
INTERNET
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Comcast Endures Widespread Power Outage

If you lost phone or internet, you're not alone. Comcast and Xfinity subscribers are dealing with an outage nationwide. At this time, it is not known how many customers are affected. The Comcast/Xfinity outage map shows service disruptions in the northeast, midwest, Pacific Northwest, and California. A message on the...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbsphilly#Stevelindsaycbs#Major Comcast Outage
Apple Insider

Comcast Xfinity is down in wide outage across most of the US

In what appears to have started locally in Chicago, most Comcast Xfinity subscribers are reporting that their internet service has been disrupted, and it's not yet clear why. Reports say that Comcast Xfinity services are most unavailable across the United States, with the Downdetector site showing over 54,000 incidents, and climbing. Initial accounts say that the issue began with cities including Chicago and Philadelphia.
ECONOMY
The Southern

Comcast issues statement on internet outage

BLOOMINGTON — Comcast said Tuesday that a "network issue" was the cause of internet and phone outage Tuesday. "We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected," the company said in a statement.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
qrockonline.com

A Huge Thank You To WJOL Listeners For Your Generosity Despite Comcast Outage

It was a record setting day for WJOL’s MorningStar Mission radiothon. Amazing considering the phone lines were down due to a Comcast internet outage. WJOL listeners found a way by texting us or emailing us and giving generously. WJOL listeners raised $33, 458. The total for AlphaMedia stations is over $38,000. The total number of meals provided is 15,446. Thank YOU!
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Xfinity outage - latest updates: Internet issues continue for many Comcast users

Xfinity internet and cable has gone down, in an outage affecting users across the country.People were unable to get online – or even, in some cases, to check whether their internet had broken at all.The problems appear to be the result of technical issues at the provider.But neither Xfinity or its parent company Comcast have yet recognised the issue, or given any indication of how long it might last.Follow here for the latest updates on the problems.
INTERNET
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comcast customers report Xfinity service outages Tuesday morning

Comcast's Xfinity customers are reporting service outages in the Philadelphia region Tuesday morning. The company appeared to restore service to at least some customers around 8:30 a.m. The outages affected much of the Northeast, including parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to online outage maps. COVID-19:Statewide...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX59

Most customers back online after massive Comcast outage

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Comcast customers are back online after an hours-long outage this morning. The Comcast/Xfinity outage started around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Central Indiana, affecting internet, TV and phones. FOX59 talked to several businesses who couldn’t take credit card transactions or had to cancel appointments because the internet is down. Doctor Jeffrey Stevens, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOLF

Comcast/Xfinity outages impacting some phone services in our area

NORTHEAST Pa. (WOLF) — Some of you may be experiencing an outage with your Comcast/Xfinity services. This is not only affecting internet and TV but some phone services too. It has been reported that a massive outage has affected several states including Pennsylvania. It began around 7:30 AM Tuesday morning.
TECHNOLOGY
Chicago Sun-Times

Comcast internet outages reported across Chicago area

People across the Chicago area were reporting internet outages Tuesday morning. People took to Twitter to post about the outages, many of which appeared to kick in around 7 a.m. as thousands of people prepared to start their work from home. More than 50,000 Comcast Xfiniti outages were reported Tuesday...
INTERNET
NBC Miami

Internet Services Back Online After Widespread Comcast Xfinity Outages Reported

Widespread internet outages were reported Tuesday morning, with tens of thousands of customers reporting a lack of access. The outage seemed to be primarily affect Comcast's Xfinity internet, television and telephone service customers. Tuesday morning, customers reported outages in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Chicago and beyond starting around 8...
INTERNET
Ars Technica

Comcast admits “widespread” outage as tens of thousands of users report problems

There appears to be a widespread Comcast outage affecting customers in multiple parts of the country this morning. News reports have described large outages in Chicago, Philadelphia, and southern New Jersey. "Xfinity's own outage tracker is currently down, displaying the error message: 'We are experiencing abnormal traffic to our network or… the service or servers on it are not currently available,'" The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote.
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Comcast Xfinity Reports Issue 'Addressed' After Outage Affects 53,000

Xfinity, the trade name of Comcast Cable Communications, saw outages spike early Tuesday across California's Bay Area, with 53,000 reporting a loss of internet service around 8:30 a.m. ET, according to DownDetector.com. Verizon and T-Mobile customers also reported service issues on DownDetector. The company has since tweeted that the issue...
TECHNOLOGY
KTVU FOX 2

Comcast outage impacts Bay Area during strong storm

Comcast internet and television service has been interrupted to an unknownnumber of its customers, but the outage appears to be widespread. Comcast has not yet commented about the problem, so it is unclear if it is related to the heavy rain and strong winds hitting the Bay Area.
ENVIRONMENT
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy