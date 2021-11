Clifford the Big Red Dog, the live-action adaptation of the beloved children's book series, is now available to stream on Paramount+. The movie, which also released in theaters today, marks the first time the characters have appeared in live action. Directed by Walt Becker, Clifford the Big Red Dog will draw inspiration from the Norman Bridwell books of the same name which follow a giant dog and his owner Emily Elizabeth, but will update the premise for a contemporary setting and audience. It also, if the trailers are to be believed, adds some literal magic to the world of Clifford, a book series that only vaguely ever made any effort to really explain why the dog is so big, and so red.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO