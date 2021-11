If you are a fan of Mike Rowe in Dirty Jobs, then you are going to love hearing him talk about the new show, How America Works. It probably goes without saying, but Mike Rowe is best known as the man on Dirty Jobs. Rowe starred in the Discovery Channel series from 2005 to 2012. If you have ever watched it, then you know what it’s all about. Rowe follows alongside workers across the country who are tasked with performing difficult, strange, and sometimes disgusting duties. In addition to that, Rowe also starred in a very similar show for CNN called Somebody’s Gotta Do It.

