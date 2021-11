Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Friday, but the market still ended the week lower as inflation worries weighed on investors' moods earlier in the week. The S&P 500 index added 33.58 points, or 0.7%, to end at 4,682.85. While it closed higher, the benchmark index still ended the week down 0.3%. It was the first weekly loss for the S&P 500 in six weeks.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO