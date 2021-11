After his historic 2021 season, it looks like the New York Mets will have some competition to bring back left-hander Aaron Loup this season. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are among many teams talking to the crafty left-hander. He also notes that Loup could be one of the better players on the market to sign relatively quickly.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO