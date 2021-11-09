‘Dogs fumble away upset opportunity

GMC wide receiver Daithan Davis hauls in a highly-contested two-point conversion catch against Iowa Western’s Jaheim Jenkins (10) Saturday. The play tied things up at 17-17 with 4:34 to play, but the visiting Reivers got the last laugh.

Two golden opportunities to pull off what would have been a big upset were muffed and fumbled away by No. 15 Georgia Military College (6-3) Saturday afternoon.

The pair of late miscues allowed the then No. 2 Iowa Western Reivers (8-0) to leave Milledgeville with their perfect record intact as they won 23-19 on Davenport Field.

A good crowd, especially considering the blustery weather conditions, watched a scoreless first quarter play out as the two ranked teams combined for five punts. Iowa Western finally got something going just before the opening period expired when Reiver QB Nate Glantz scrambled left and hit Dominique Davis for a 41-yard gain into Bulldog territory. The visitors achieved one first down from there, but wound up having to settle for a field goal from Noah Sauberan. He was good from 35 yards out to put Iowa Western up 3-0 with a lot of game still to be played.

The Reivers’ second fruitful drive began roughly midway through the second. They drove 56 yards, punctuated by a Glantz-to-Ty’Shun Jordan 22-yard pass. Sauberan’s extra point was true, so second-ranked Iowa Western achieved a 10-0 lead with 5:35 to go in the half.

The GMC offense continued its early sputtering as it punted the ensuing possession away. The home team’s first points on the afternoon came thanks in part to coordinator Taylor Burks’ defense in addition to a Reiver special teams mishap. Freshman DB Jackson McCrary set things in motion when he collected a sack after he was sent on a blitz. Iowa Western was facing fourth-and-29 from its own 21 and lined up to punt with about two minutes to go. Their punter never laid a hand on the football though, because the snap sailed well over his head and out the back of the Reivers’ end zone, handing the Bulldogs two points via safety.

GMC tried to even things up or at least get closer before the half. The ‘Dogs advanced to the IW 35 when QB Donovan Anthony took back-to-back deep shots at big wide receiver Daithan Davis. The first was defended nicely by Reiver DB Legend Doggett, but the second looked to be defensive pass interference as Doggett used Davis’ shoulder pads for leverage to knock the ball away. There was no call by the official, however, so the two contenders went into the half with Iowa Western on top 10-2.

It may have been chilly in the low 50s Saturday, but the Reivers went through the Bulldog defense like a hot knife through butter that first drive of the second half. They got down into the red zone quickly where Glantz floated a 9-yard TD pass to tight end Frank Bierman to give the visitors a little more cushion at 17-2. There the score would remain as the contest finally entered what would be a much more eventual fourth quarter.

The Reivers re-found their footing offensively and drove 54 yards down to the GMC 1 early in the fourth. The Bulldog defense, which had stood tall much of the game, did so once again as it turned away three rushing attempts and one pass to force a turnover on downs. That seemed to fuel what had been a struggling GMC offense. Fullback Maurice Bell charged forward 2 yards to give the quarterback Anthony a little more room to operate. And operate he did as he found speedy receiver Armon Porter on a slant he took 79 yards down to the Iowa Western 18. La’Darius Ceasar gave the ‘Dogs their first trip to paydirt on the afternoon when he scampered 21 yards for the score. GMC opted to wait and go for two later as Daniel Gibbs knocked through the extra point to make it 17-9 Reivers with 8:34 remaining.

That goal line stand swung momentum in GMC’s favor, as shown by the next few minutes. Looking to add to its lead and kill clock at the same time, the Reivers went nowhere and actually gave the football up when Ja’Maric Morris picked off a Glantz pass and took it to the Iowa Western 21. The ensuing Bulldog drive was aided by a defensive pass interference call, and the home team cashed in thanks to Bell powering his way in from a yard out. Next came the all-important two-point conversion. Anthony looked to his big receiver Davis again, this time on a goal line fade. The 6-foot-6 pass catcher, despite being blanketed by Jaheim Jenkins, hauled the football in to tie things up at 17-17. The Davenport Field clock still had 4:34 left on it, so there was plenty of time for either team to act.

GMC allowed the Reivers to get only one first down their next possession, so the underdog home team was looking at getting the football back with about two minutes to go. Iowa Western lined up to punt toward the north end zone, which happened to be where the wind was blowing from all game Saturday. The kick went into the air and hit an invisible wall, making it tough for Bulldog return man Porter to field it cleanly. He muffed the catch attempt, and Iowa Western jumped on it to steal a huge possession. The visitors scored two plays later when Glantz threw to Moses Bryant for a 21-yard score, giving them the 23-17 lead at the 1:18 mark. Rather than settle for one, Iowa Western called a fake on the extra point, and it totally backfired. Morris intercepted the holder’s errant throw and took it about 100 yards to give the ‘Dogs two points and a shot to win the game as they were set to receive the ensuing kickoff.

GMC began what it hoped would be a game-winning drive on its own 30 with 1:15 left. The QB Anthony engineered one first down to the home team’s 49, but fortune reversed itself shortly after. While facing second-and-10, Anthony dropped back to pass before pulling the football down to scramble. He gained about 11 yards before a hit by Iowa Western’s Diontrel Womack knocked the football loose and his teammate Quientrail Travis fell on it. It was one of five Bulldog fumbles on the day, and four of them were recovered by the opposing team.

First-year GMC head coach Rob Manchester said he was experiencing a mix of emotions after the loss.

“Joy and disappointment both at the same time,” he said. “I’m so proud of the way our young men played. We had a great week of preparation and our coaches put a great gameplan together, but we’ll be kicking ourselves in the butt when we watch film [Sunday]. I don’t necessarily like moral victories, but our guys believed and gave us a chance to win it. Somebody had to lose, and unfortunately it was us.”

The win, coupled with a loss by last week’s No. 1 East Mississippi, jumped Iowa Western to the top of the NJCAA Division I rankings Monday. The loss pushed GMC back out of the top 15, but the Bulldogs are receiving votes in the latest poll.

The Bulldogs will try to get back into the win column when they travel to 6-2 College of DuPage this weekend for a 1 p.m. kickoff.