Given its excess air time, I wasn’t going to talk about the notorious development on 469 Stevenson St. Then the debate crossed into Mission territory. So, here goes. The 495-unit project slated for a Nordstrom’s parking lot sought to build 73 below-market-rate units on site. It also requested to take advantage of the state’s density bonus, forcing the developer to donate a parcel earmarked for extra off-site affordable housing — all in all, a 24 percent affordability deal.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO