Cleaning up Corbin...Students, community members help in litter pick-up effort

Due to a scheduled field trip Friday, students from the Corbin School of Innovation decided to “Lend a Helping Hand” a day earlier by picking up garbage and litter found around Corbin Elementary School. With their trash bags and grabbers in hand, half of the group was lead by instructors around the city blocks nearest the elementary school picking up trash and debris along their way. Meanwhile, the other group of students focused primarily on the school’s parking lot and playground area. Some students also travelled to Corbin High School on Thursday where the cleaning continued. On Friday, other members of the community worked their way around town picking up trash in an effort to beautify the city before the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon this coming Saturday. | Photos by Jarrod Mills