BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As prices rise in grocery stores, many people are feeling the pinch. The U.S. is seeing the biggest monthly jump in U.S. inflation in 30 years. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released numbers that say food prices are up by 5.3 %, using numbers from last month in comparison to October last year. Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs seeing the highest uptick, at nearly 12%.

