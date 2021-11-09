CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey signals rate hike coming

marketpulse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound is trading quietly on Tuesday. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3569, up 0.06% on the day. The BoE surprised the markets last week when it stayed on the sidelines at its policy meeting and kept its benchmark rate at 0.1%. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey had stated that before...

www.marketpulse.com

marketpulse.com

British pound rebounds to 1.34

The British pound has bounced back on Friday after three losing sessions. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3395, up 0.21% on the day. It’s up, up, up for US inflation. Headline CPI in October came in at 6.2% y/y and core inflation rose 4.6%, well above expectations. Inflation is red hot, as CPI hit its highest rate since November 1990 and core inflation at its highest since August 1991.
marketpulse.com

NZ dollar drops below 70 level

The New Zealand dollar remains under pressure in what has been a rough week for the currency. NZD/USD has fallen 1.45% this week and is currently trading at 0.7015, down 0.13% on the day. In the Asian session, the New Zealand dollar slipped below the 0.70 line, a psychologically significant level.
marketpulse.com

ECB’s Holzmann urges end to QE

The euro is trading quietly in the Friday session. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1442, down 0.06%. The US dollar has received a tailwind from this week’s sizzling CPI data. Headline CPI in October came in at 6.2% y/y and core inflation rose 4.6%. This was well above the consensus of 5.9% and 4.3%, respectively. Inflation is red hot, as CPI hit its highest rate since November 1990 and core inflation at its highest since August 1991.
marketpulse.com

EUR/USD – A major break lower

The dollar rallied strongly on Wednesday after data showed inflation rose to a 31-year high in the US. Coming on the back of Friday’s fantastic jobs report and the 20-year high in the quarterly employment cost index the week before, this doesn’t bode well for a Fed intent on being patient on raising interest rates.
marketpulse.com

Sterling sinks as US inflation soars

The British pound is steady on Thursday after a massive drop a day earlier. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3390, down 0.11% on the day. It was a miserable Wednesday for the British pound, which fell 1.13% on the day. The catalyst for the slide was a red-hot performance from US CPI in October, which jumped 6.2% y/y, its fastest pace since 1991. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.59% on Wednesday. GBP/USD remains under pressure and fell to 1.3364 in today’s Asian session, its lowest level since December 21st.
Reuters

Marketmind: Rate hikes back on markets' radar

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. Ouch. For all the central bank assurances about the inflation spike being transitory, investors are struggling to look past the biggest annual rise in U.S. inflation in 31 years. A stampede for inflation-protected Treasuries (TIPS) sent 10-year yields on such securities...
Reuters

Bank of Mexico hikes rate again as inflation spirals

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the fourth straight policy meeting on Thursday, taking it to 5.00%, in a 4-to-1 vote by its governing board, as markets looked forward to more hikes down the pike. The decision was in...
marketpulse.com

NZ dollar extends losses after US CPI

The New Zealand dollar is in negative territory for a third straight day. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7025, down 0.49% on the day. The pair is down 1.33% this week and is in danger of falling below the psychologically important 70 level. As is the case with many developed...
marketpulse.com

Aussie dips below 73 on soft jobs report

The losses continue to mount for the Australian dollar, which is down for a third straight day. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7295, down 0.44% on the day. Australia’s October employment report was soft, with total employment declining and the unemployment rate rising. The economy shed 46.3 thousand jobs, marking a third straight decline. Unemployment rose to 5.2%, up sharply from 4.6%. The markets gave a thumb down to the news, sending the Australian dollar below the symbolic 0.73 level.
marketpulse.com

Euro under pressure as dollar rebounds

The euro is taking a pause after a massive fall on Wednesday. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1462, down 0.13%. US headline CPI in October came in at 6.2% y/y and core inflation rose 4.6%. This was well above the consensus of 5.9% and 4.3%, respectively. Inflation is red hot, as CPI hit its highest rate since November 1990 and core inflation at its highest since August 1991.
marketpulse.com

Inflation worries weigh

Stock markets are pretty flat on Thursday, with Europe broadly lacking any real direction all week and the US battling inflation risks that are weighing on sentiment. The US inflation data on Wednesday was a massive blow, there’s no doubt about it. Combined with the jobs report on Friday and the employment cost index the week before, it paints a picture of an economy running hot and with widespread price pressures.
seeitmarket.com

What A Rate Hike In 2022 Might Mean For “Stonks”

On November 3, 2021, Jerome Powell made it clear the Fed only cares about “stonk” prices – and here’s how we see this as relevant to the possible rate hike in 2022. Employment is just an excuse to keep the monetary pedal to the metal. “We don’t think it’s time...
Zacks.com

A World Tour of Policy Rate Hikes

This is an excerpt from our most recent Economic Outlook report. To access the full PDF, please click here. With the Fed undertaking a taper, starting in November, I wanted to outline this:. Jerome Powell & Co. are very likely late in the cyclical game, and way behind many of...
marketpulse.com

Aussie extends losses on China concerns

The Australian dollar has edged lower in the Wednesday session. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7358, down 0.27% on the day. The Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index rose in November to 105.3, up slightly from 104.6 in October. Consumers remain positive about the economy, and the success of the vaccination programme and the reopenings in Sydney and Melbourne have boosted consumer confidence.
marketpulse.com

New Zealand dollar dips to 71

The New Zealand dollar has extended its losses for a second successive day. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7109, down 0.31% on the day. The news was grim from the New Zealand Business Confidence index, which fell for a fourth consecutive month. The drop in November was significant, as the index fell to -18.5, down from 13.1 a month earlier. The survey noted that costs for businesses have gone “through the roof”, with some 89% of firms reporting higher costs.
investing.com

Bailey says price stability must come first for BoE

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England's mandate requires it to prioritise price stability above other public policy goals, Governor Andrew Bailey said at a panel discussion on inequality on Tuesday. "We don't have a dual mandate in the same way (as the U.S. Federal Reserve)," Bailey told the discussion...
marketpulse.com

Euro shrugs as German confidence jumps

The euro is drifting in the Tuesday session. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1590, up 0.03%. German ZEW Economic Sentiment impressed in November, accelerating from 22.3 to 31.7. The index had been on a long slide since May, when it stood at a lofty 84.4 points, so the first rise in six months is significant. Financial market experts are optimistic about economic conditions in the next six months and expect growth to expand, but also expect high inflation levels to ease. The eurozone release was similar to what we saw in Germany, climbing from 21.0 to 25.9, also its first rise since May. The euro didn’t gain any ground despite the strong ZEW Economic Sentiment reports. This could be a reflection of growing concern over surging Covid cases across Europe and the potential return of health restrictions.
marketpulse.com

Business confidence shines but Aussie slips

The Australian dollar is in negative territory in the Tuesday session. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7388, down 0.44% on the day. The RBA has been consistent in projecting a rate hike in 2024 and reiterated this stance on Friday, when it released its quarterly monetary policy statement. The bank acknowledged that inflation has moved higher but said that it would be patient with regard to a rate hike. The markets, however, do not share the RBA’s stance and are much more hawkish on a rate move, with projections of a rate hike in 2023 or even in late 2022 if economic conditions are suitable. On Monday, ANZ Bank cut its home loan rate, a sign that the major bank is gearing for an earlier than expected interest rate rise from the RBA. There is a disconnect between RBA guidance and market expectations and the central bank will have to tread carefully as it pushes back against market sentiment.
