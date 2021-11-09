Bailey signals rate hike coming

The Australian dollar is in negative territory in the Tuesday session. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7388, down 0.44% on the day. The RBA has been consistent in projecting a rate hike in 2024 and reiterated this stance on Friday, when it released its quarterly monetary policy statement. The bank acknowledged that inflation has moved higher but said that it would be patient with regard to a rate hike. The markets, however, do not share the RBA’s stance and are much more hawkish on a rate move, with projections of a rate hike in 2023 or even in late 2022 if economic conditions are suitable. On Monday, ANZ Bank cut its home loan rate, a sign that the major bank is gearing for an earlier than expected interest rate rise from the RBA. There is a disconnect between RBA guidance and market expectations and the central bank will have to tread carefully as it pushes back against market sentiment.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO