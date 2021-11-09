Bailey signals rate hike coming

The euro is drifting in the Tuesday session. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1590, up 0.03%. German ZEW Economic Sentiment impressed in November, accelerating from 22.3 to 31.7. The index had been on a long slide since May, when it stood at a lofty 84.4 points, so the first rise in six months is significant. Financial market experts are optimistic about economic conditions in the next six months and expect growth to expand, but also expect high inflation levels to ease. The eurozone release was similar to what we saw in Germany, climbing from 21.0 to 25.9, also its first rise since May. The euro didn’t gain any ground despite the strong ZEW Economic Sentiment reports. This could be a reflection of growing concern over surging Covid cases across Europe and the potential return of health restrictions.
Comments / 0