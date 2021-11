Escaping to the Valley of Kings as the hot European summer snaps into a crisp fall is a dream, especially as someone who dreamed of being a prince when they were little. The Loire is just under three hours from Paris and counts more than 300 castles in its domain, some of which are the most beautiful and spectacular in France and the world. Which makes sense given that this was the region where French royalty built their castles for a few centuries.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO