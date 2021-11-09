CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Balloon Fest Goes International

WSAW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Snyder 4-H Club raising funds...

www.wsaw.com

Altus Times

Altus to host first hot air balloon festival

Hot air balloons will arrive in Altus on Friday, Nov. 12 for the City’s first balloon festival. Organizers are excited about the opportunities for fun at Hangar 36 at Altus/Quartz Mountain …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new...
ALTUS, OK
WSAW

Darth Vader hot air balloon confirmed for Taste n Glow Balloon Fest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers for the Taste n Glow Balloon Fest announced Monday two hot air balloons from Belgium will be on display this summer for the event. The balloons, Darth Vader and Yoda are from Court-Saint-Etienne, Belgium. It’s the first international balloons for the festival. The festival is...
WAUSAU, WI
tourismnewslive.com

Beypore International Water Fest is coming

Beypore International Water Fest aims to bring the infinite possibilities of water tourism to the world. Actor Asif Ali unveiled the logo of the fest. The function was held at the guest house in the presence of Public Works and Tourism Minister PA Mohammad Riyaz and District Collector Dr. N Tej Lohit Reddy.
CELEBRATIONS
cbslocal.com

Rocvember Fest

In the mood for brew and rock? We're in Lodi with the organizers of Rocvember Fest and they're giving us a preview of their event and how it helps vets and first responders with PTSD.
FESTIVAL
parentmap.com

Harvest Fest at STAR Center

Spooky carnival-themed event for the whole family. We will have carnival-style games, pumpkin decorating, story time and a spooky maze, among other activities. We may also have fitness class demos throughout the event.
FESTIVAL
MIX 108

Astroworld Festival Event Staff Instructed to Refer to Potentially Deceased Concertgoers as ‘Smurfs,’ According to Event Plan

A 56-page event plan document for Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival has leaked, revealing information behind the procedures for his annual Houston concert. The documents from the 2021 Event Operations Plan (EOP) covers everything from historical background on Astroworld Festival and COVID-19 compliance details to security and disaster protocol. However,...
TRAVIS SCOTT
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
natureworldnews.com

Toxic Trees: ‘The Tree of Death’ Known to be So Deadly You Can't Stand Under it

If you happen to come across a tree that bears a sweet-scented, apple-like fruit, you better hold on for dear life and watch out for poison apples. More notably, the fruit in question does not only poison when eaten, but its tree itself is so toxic it was known as the 'tree of death'. Behold, the world´s most dangerous tree - the manchineel (Hippomane mancinella), also referred to as 'beach apple' or 'poison guava' of the Florida Everglades and the Caribbean coast.
GARDENING
suindependent.com

Kane County Office of Tourism is Proud to Present Fabulous FREE Family Heritage Night!

The Kane County Office of Tourism is proud to present a Fabulous Family Night, Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Kanab Center. It’s an evening of Utah heritage and Music with pioneer and Native American reenactors greeting you on the lawn in front of the center starting at 5:00 pm. Heritage games for the kids (and mom and dad, too), activities, and craft demonstrations that will take you back to the 1800s. Then, step inside the Willow Ballroom at 6:00 pm for a 70-minute multi-media concert of heritage stories and songs, with visual images on screen to make this an unforgettable event.
KANE COUNTY, UT
fb101.com

MANY NEW EXCITING ENHANCEMENTS EXPECTED FOR CO-LOCATION OF THE INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT & FOODSERVICE SHOW AND COFFEE FEST IN MARCH 2022

Following a two year hiatus, the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York and Coffee Fest New York will once again bring together over 400+ exhibiting companies and thousands of industry professionals for a new, exciting, and inspiring three day conference and trade show taking place March 6-8, 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City. The Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group, under the new leadership of Rita Ugianskis-Fishman, have been working diligently on reinventing and reimagining special events, world class education and valuable networking opportunities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yoursun.com

Downtown Arcadia goes full throttle for annual bike fest

ARCADIA — “We’re bikers; we have to hit all the fests,” said Susan Volburn in a matter-of-fact way Saturday afternoon as she turned off her motorcycle on historic Oak Street in Arcadia. Volburn was one of several hundred bikers that came into the historic downtown of Arcadia on Saturday for...
BICYCLES
WAFF

Columbus family remembers murder victim with balloon release

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family still awaiting the trial for their loved one, DeAnn Champion King, celebrated her birthday Saturday evening with a balloon release. Family and friends gathered to remember King who was fatally stabbed by her husband in May 2019. The victim’s sister says she wants to...
COLUMBUS, GA
cbslocal.com

Japantown Treasures Fest

The Japantown Treasures Fest event marks the opening of My Sister's House Treasures, an Asian-themed thrift and gift shop, and an extension of the nonprofit My Sister's House. Molly Riehl got to browse early!
LIFESTYLE
WSAW

Hunters urged to avoid ash trees when placing deer stands

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A word of caution for hunters hanging tree stands ahead of the upcoming gun deer season. The DNR is advising hunters to avoid placing deer stands in or around ash trees. At the Sensiba Wildlife Area in Suamico, DNR Forest Health Specialist Bill McNee points out...
SUAMICO, WI

