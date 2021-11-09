Balloon Fest Goes International

The Kane County Office of Tourism is proud to present a Fabulous Family Night, Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Kanab Center. It’s an evening of Utah heritage and Music with pioneer and Native American reenactors greeting you on the lawn in front of the center starting at 5:00 pm. Heritage games for the kids (and mom and dad, too), activities, and craft demonstrations that will take you back to the 1800s. Then, step inside the Willow Ballroom at 6:00 pm for a 70-minute multi-media concert of heritage stories and songs, with visual images on screen to make this an unforgettable event.
