Dwayne Johnson Says Tech N9ne Originally Wanted a ‘Rock Promo’ For ‘Face Off’

With writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice starting to stream this Friday, I recently spoke to Gal Gadot about making the huge Netflix movie. As you’ve seen in the trailers, the film is about one of the top FBI profilers, John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), forced to team with the "world's second most famous art thief," Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) to track down the world's most famous art thief, Sarah Black (Gadot), aka "The Bishop." Loaded with action, around the world locations, and some very funny scenes between Johnson and Reynolds, Red Notice is well worth your time and it’s going to be a massive hit for Netflix. The film also stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Ritu Arya, and Vincenzo Amato and was produced by Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany and Hiram Garcia, Wendy Jacobson, and Scott Sheldon.
Comments / 0