Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg native, former Central Dauphin standout Malachi Palmer adds another college offer

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Malachi Palmer recently added another college offer to his list. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school...

PennLive.com

Penn State President Eric Barron under short-term quarantine due to COVID contact

STATE COLLEGE - Eric Barron doesn’t have too many college football games left in his tenure as Penn State president. And unfortunately, he may have to miss Saturday’s Beaver Stadium tilt against the University of Michigan Wolverines as a result of close contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. That situation, and the university’s protocols, has left Barron quarantining at his residence here until he can be tested himself.
PennLive.com

Defense, Jontae Morris lead Cedar Cliff to 10-7 win over unbeaten Shippensburg

Cedar Cliff head coach Colin Gillen knew his team was faced with a daunting task traveling to face an 11-0 Shippensburg team in the District 3 quarterfinals. In the end, against what he described as an elite bend-don’t-break defense, his Colts were able to break once, topping the unbeaten No. 3 seed Greyhounds 10-7 on the road to advance to the District 3 5A semifinals next week, where they’ll host No. 7 seed Exeter Township.
PennLive.com

Singley medals at PIAA cross country meet

Michael Singley had to wait a year to get back to the PIAA-AA cross country championships. The Susquenita senior made that wait worthwhile. On Nov. 6 over Hershey Parkview’s demanding 5K course, Singley ran a consistent race, keeping an eye on his goal. The Blackhawk star was in 22nd place...
PennLive.com

Susquenita football loses 43-7 to York Catholic

The Susquenita football team has had a season-long problem stopping dynamic offenses with elite skill players. That inability cost the Blackhawks a chance to pick up a program-first District 3 playoff win. On Nov. 5 on the turf at York Catholic, Susquenita was burned for 225 yards and three TDs...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

