Harrisburg native, former Central Dauphin standout Malachi Palmer adds another college offer

STATE COLLEGE - Eric Barron doesn’t have too many college football games left in his tenure as Penn State president. And unfortunately, he may have to miss Saturday’s Beaver Stadium tilt against the University of Michigan Wolverines as a result of close contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. That situation, and the university’s protocols, has left Barron quarantining at his residence here until he can be tested himself.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO