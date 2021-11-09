Harrisburg native, former Central Dauphin standout Malachi Palmer adds another college offer
Malachi Palmer recently added another college offer to his list. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school...www.pennlive.com
Malachi Palmer recently added another college offer to his list. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school...www.pennlive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0