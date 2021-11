Cedar Cliff head coach Colin Gillen knew his team was faced with a daunting task traveling to face an 11-0 Shippensburg team in the District 3 quarterfinals. In the end, against what he described as an elite bend-don’t-break defense, his Colts were able to break once, topping the unbeaten No. 3 seed Greyhounds 10-7 on the road to advance to the District 3 5A semifinals next week, where they’ll host No. 7 seed Exeter Township.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO