Goodwill adjusts message while ramping up expansion plans

By Erik Spanberg
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont wants to double the number of stores it has here within five years beginning in 2022 — a move aimed at funding an expanded range of services offered by the nonprofit job-placement organization. As part of that broader mission, including career counseling and...

www.bizjournals.com

Charlotte Business Journal

Troutman-based manufacturer C.R. Onsrud to expand its Iredell County operations

A longtime manufacturer in Troutman is expanding there once again. On Nov. 10, the Troutman Town Council approved an economic development incentive grant for C.R. Onsrud Inc., which is planning a $17.2 million expansion. The company would add 25 new jobs by the end of 2023 at an average annual wage of $51,130, the Iredell Economic Development Corp. announced.
Charlotte Business Journal

Atrium Health receives go-ahead for $16-plus million emergency department in Ballantyne

Regulators have approved Atrium Health's plans to build a standalone emergency department in Ballantyne, according to recent state filings. Plans call for a $16.7 million, 13,500-square-foot facility at Ballantyne Medical Plaza, 14214 Ballantyne Lake Road. The project will include six rooms, including a trauma room, observation space, imaging technology, pharmacy and lab services. Atrium said previously it would relocate the urgent care and sports medicine practice housed at the medical plaza.
Charlotte Business Journal

New CEO of Crescent Communities on mapping out what's next for developer in multifamily and more

Brian Natwick will build on the Charlotte developer’s big bet on multifamily and more as the company targets cities across the Sun Belt for its latest projects. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Charlotte Business Journal

Real estate Leads - November 5, 2021

Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value and parties involved. Commercial (64) ContractorUse typeSite stateSite zipProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Building Permits - Multi-Family (24) ContractorUse typeProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Residential (217) ContractorUse typeSite...
Charlotte Business Journal

Middle Market Leaders

Nominations for Middle Market Leaders were solicited in advertisements in the Charlotte Business Journal and on the CBJ website. Nominations for this annual event measured revenue growth, job creation and economic impact of companies in the Charlotte-area with annual revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. Nominations were reviewed and a three year growth percentage was calculated using submitted revenue. The companies are ranked by revenue growth between 2018 and 2020.
Charlotte Business Journal

REMAKING THE RULES

How design teams are building flexibility and safety into new hospital developments in response to Covid-19. Charlotte-area hospitals were forced to make sweeping changes over the last year-and-a-half to care for Covid-19 patients. Some adjustments aren’t likely to fade post-pandemic. Medical design teams have spent months updating facilities with the...
Charlotte Business Journal

Breaking down Atrium Health's $94M wish list for Charlotte innovation district

The request to the public sector remains $75 million, split between city and county government. Within that amount the ratio has shifted to a more equitable contribution from each: $40 million from Mecklenburg County and $35 million from the city. An earlier version, based solely on tax incentives, would have generated $50 million from the county and $25 million from the city.
Charlotte Business Journal

LandDesign Celebrates Growth with New Promotions

LandDesign is proud to highlight significant additions to the firm’s leadership team in Charlotte. LandDesign is an award-winning, multi-disciplinary firm offering landscape architecture, civil engineering, planning, and urban design services to clients across the globe. Our organization of 250 professionals spans five offices in Charlotte, NC, Washington DC, Dallas, TX, Orlando, FL, and Boulder, CO, and three studios in Fairfax, VA, Naples, FL, and West Palm Beach, FL. LandDesign’s culture is fueled by an entrepreneurial energy that offers opportunity for individual recognition and advancement. As a firm envisioned to be multi-generational, we strive to provide avenues for growth at every career stage, and one way we do this is by identifying emerging leaders across all levels and disciplines. This makes it especially rewarding to recognize two new Partners, three new Principals, and four new Directors, who will be instrumental to the long-term growth goals of the firm. “We are fortunate to have such great leaders that continue to elevate us all to new heights,” remarks LandDesign President and CEO, Rhett Crocker. “Every leadership position has a shared responsibility to push the firm to be better every day. I look forward to working closely with this great group.”
Charlotte Business Journal

Automotive parts manufacturer Holley to establish East Coast HQ in Mooresville

An automotive parts manufacturer is headed to Mooresville Business Park East to occupy a speculative building that was announced earlier this year. Bowling Green, Kentucky-based Holley said today it would establish an East Coast headquarters in Mooresville. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners approved incentives for the project yesterday. At the...
The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

