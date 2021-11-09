ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer Asks FDA To Authorize Its Booster For All Adults

khn.org
 9 days ago

Pfizer and BioNTech applied to the Food and Drug Administration to allow an additional covid vaccine dose to any American 18 and older. Pfizer-BioNTech asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 booster shot for all adults ages 18 and up, a move the...

khn.org

Comments / 0

KLFY News 10

Louisiana suggests COVID-19 booster doses for all adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana‘s health department recommended Wednesday that anyone 18 and older get a coronavirus vaccine booster if they’ve already been immunized, saying that would strengthen protection against COVID-19 as other parts of the country see upticks in the illness. The new guidance from the Department of Health suggests adults who completed a […]
LOUISIANA STATE
khn.org

Pfizer Requests Approval For Antiviral Covid Pill

Pfizer wants the Food and Drug Administration to authorize use of its antiviral pill to treat covid. Meanwhile the federal government plans to buy 10 million courses of the pill at a price of $5 billion. Pfizer has applied to the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its antiviral pill...
INDUSTRY
khn.org

Analysis: Prices On 7 Common Drugs Raised With No Proof Of New Benefits

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review found price hikes on widely used medicines during 2020 that had no new clinical evidence to justify increases. The unsubstantiated increases cost $1.67 billion in 2020. Meanwhile, Viatris' insulin biosimilar will be priced at almost the same price as established sellers. Prescription Drug...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
khn.org

FDA Pushes For More Covid Testing

The Food and Drug Administration revamped its policies in order, it says, to increase the volume of at-home and point-of-care diagnostic tests. In other news, Dr. Anthony Fauci, age 80, says he won't retire until covid is licked. And Moderna makes an offer in its vaccine patent dispute with the National Institutes of Health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

Pfizer OKs Covid Pill Production, Cheap Price In Low-Income Nations

Pfizer has announced its antiviral pill can be made and sold inexpensively in 95 poorer nations, where about half the world lives. Separately, Moderna is reported near to a pledge to produce more vaccines for the international COVAX effort. Pfizer announced a deal on Tuesday to allow its promising Covid-19...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
khn.org

Trial Of Three Biggest Opioid Distributors Begins

The state of Washington seeks $95 billion from McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen. In a separate case, pharmacy chains including CVS and Walgreens argue they were not to blame for the U.S. opioid epidemic. McKesson Corp. and two other drug distributors say they could end up having to pay more...
WASHINGTON STATE
khn.org

Biogen’s Top Scientist Unexpectedly Quits

Stat reports that Al Sandrock's departure from the Alzheimer's drug-maker is a "surprise." Sandrock oversaw all research and development and was the "face" of the Aduhelm effort. Meanwhile, the CEO of Emory Healthcare is stepping down. Al Sandrock, Biogen’s top scientist and the face of its years-long campaign to develop...
BUSINESS
khn.org

Moderna Says Vaccine Benefits Outweigh Risk Of Rare Heart Conditions

A Moderna executive answered questions about the company's vaccine. In other vaccine news, AstraZeneca is now pricing its vaccines to make a profit. And an at-home covid test is recalled by the FDA for too many false positive results. Moderna Inc. held a brief conference call to defend the safety...
HEALTH
khn.org

Biden Administration Ups Investment In Covid Testing, Vaccine Outreach

Millions more will be invested to try to reach out to vulnerable communities and convince vaccine hesitant residents to get the covid shot. Other news from the Biden administration is on vaping, people with disabilities and the NIH-Moderna vaccine patent dispute. The Biden administration will invest $785 million to help...
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

Now Vaccine Mandates Are Blamed For Supply Chain Delays

Postal service and logistics firms express concern that vaccine mandates will cause delays in the supply chain and mail. And more lawsuits are filed against the federal rules. In California, state officials are examining exemptions to vaccinations granted by doctors. The U.S. Postal Service raised concerns on Wednesday that the...
INDUSTRY
khn.org

Hospitals Expect Higher Revenue And Expansions

In other industry news, covid immunity appears to be waning among health workers, telemedicine expands and patient safety declines. Surveyed finance leaders project hospital revenue to grow significantly this year as volumes rebound compared to 2020, when elective procedures were cancelled, and consumers avoided care. At the same time, however, many of the interviewed leaders predicted that volumes may not reach pre-pandemic levels in the next 1–2 years. In addition, they were worried that a volume shift toward virtual visits may lead to lower payment rates, resulting in reduced profitability. Executives also pointed to increases in costs stemming from a pandemic-induced focus on physician and employee engagement, as well as compensation, supply chain challenges, and other fixed expenses. As a result, health system CFOs projected only a slight improvement in margins in the next year. For health plans, surveyed CFOs predicted bottom line headwinds from lower premium increases, pent-up demand for elective surgeries, and rebate pressures. (11/10)
HEALTH SERVICES
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS

