This 1950s Bungalow Has Envy-Inducing ‘Retro Beach Escape’ Vibes

When it came time to build their dream home, the owners of this Newport Beach property asked the teams at EBTA Architects and Irvine-based Xander Noori Design to create a courtyard-style, seaside residence with a touch of northern Italian classicism. The interiors firm, who had worked with the couple on their previous home, added another layer to the plan: The coastal setting, they reasoned, also called for something airy, laid back, and distinctly Californian. "We call it soft modern," says creative director Xander Noori of the aesthetic he had in mind. And so, he and managing director Keon Khajavi-Noori got to work infusing the interiors with both casual, Orange County vibes and a hint of formal grandeur.
