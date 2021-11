With J.J. Watt seemingly done for the year, the Arizona Cardinals must make a deal with the Chicago Bears for defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. I know what’s on your mind. Why would the Arizona Cardinals want to replace such a good pass rusher with an interior defensive lineman, and why is it Akiem Hicks of the Chicago Bears? Well, there’s a big reason why Hicks should be the top candidate to come to the desert before this year’s trade deadline.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO