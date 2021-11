According to Boris Johnson, it’s not what the politicians or the corporations think about the climate crisis that matters, but what the “punters” think. That’s right enough. He also says that the punters – the people – are demanding change, and that therefore it must happen. That, I fear, we can’t be so sure about.One of the more disturbing bits of climate news flying around in recent days was an opinion poll that suggested a sizeable chunk of the population – arguably a majority – wants a referendum on whether or not we should pursue the government’s net zero...

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO