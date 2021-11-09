CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, TN

TBI: Man arrested following his infant son’s hospitalization

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Oneida man has been accused of child abuse after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigated the hospitalization of a baby boy on Nov. 7.

According to a release from the TBI, Ethan R. Jeffers, 21, was arrested Monday night on one count of aggravated child abuse and neglect after investigators determined he allegedly “was responsible for the injuries” of his infant son.

Don Wells speaks on camera for first time following DUI arrest, addresses family YouTube channel

Jeffers was booked into the Scott County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

An update on the baby’s status was not revealed in the release.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and TBI continue to investigate the case.

