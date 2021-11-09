CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Some Gen Z job applicants are scrubbing campus political activism from their résumés

By Jennifer Miller
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMackenzie, 21, a college senior from Texas, has two résumés: the public one she sends to prospective employers and the private one that nobody sees. They are both accurate descriptions of her experience. But the private résumé, which Mackenzie maintains in case she applies for a job as a community organizer,...

www.washingtonpost.com

