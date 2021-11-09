Some Gen Z job applicants are scrubbing campus political activism from their résumés

Washington, D.C. — As of 2020, young people between the ages of 18 and 24 (Generation Z) make up around 20 percent of the U.S. adult population. This generation is entering adulthood and the job market facing unique social and economic challenges, among them increased discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexuality. New analysis from a nationally representative survey conducted by the Center for American Progress found that LGBTQI+ members of Generation Z face higher levels of discrimination in areas including housing, school, and the workforce than previous generations report. According to the survey, this heightened discrimination results in higher rates of financial struggles, mental health issues, and housing instability among LGBTQI+ Gen Z individuals. Comprehensive solutions at the federal level, such as the Equality Act, are urgently needed to address the discrimination these young people face and allow them to live their lives fully.
