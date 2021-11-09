CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$6.5M Grant Awarded to Develop Treatment for Alcoholic Liver Disease-Associated Kidney Dysfunction

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — The Institute of Human Virology (IHV) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and MitoPower LLC (“MitoPower”) were awarded an SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) grant of up to $6.5 million over five years from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism....

#Liver Transplantation#Alcoholic Liver Disease#Kidney Disease#Alcoholic Hepatitis#Newswise#Ihv#Mitopower Llc#Sbir#Phd
