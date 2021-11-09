FORECAST: Temps in the upper 60s today, scattered showers possible tomorrow morning

It was a stormy day across the state with torrential downpours and a very gusty wind. Fortunately, there were no severe thunderstorms. However, the wind was strong enough to knock out power to more than 12,000 Eversource customers. A gust to 64 mph was recorded in Groton, and there were many gusts to over 40 mph in the state. After a 12-day stretch of dry weather, a number of Connecticut towns and cities received well over an inch of rain today. There was a report of 1.64” of rain in New Hartford.

GROTON, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO