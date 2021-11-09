CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Temps in the upper 60s today, scattered showers possible tomorrow morning

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Meteorologist Scot Haney said to expect temperatures...

www.wfsb.com

WHIO Dayton

Cold, cloudy this morning; Mix of snow, rain possible tomorrow

TODAY: A cold morning around 30 degrees. Slight chance of a passing flurry/sprinkle in the morning said Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney. Some sun returns, partly/mostly cloudy with a chilly afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. Clouds increase Saturday night. Lows near freezing. >>First Flakes of Snow Possible...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NBCMontana

Scattered showers, warming temperatures with the next weather maker

Scattered showers continue across northwest and west central Montana in particular this afternoon. Showers will remain in the forecast through the overnight hours, eventually moving north to south into southwest Montana by early tomorrow morning. Showers will clear and tomorrow will be mostly dry across all of western Montana. Daytime highs will be in the 50s with breezy west winds, gusting between 20 and 30 mph.
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Storms for this Saturday, Then Temperatures Get Colder Starting Tomorrow!

It was a stormy day across the state with torrential downpours and a very gusty wind. Fortunately, there were no severe thunderstorms. However, the wind was strong enough to knock out power to more than 12,000 Eversource customers. A gust to 64 mph was recorded in Groton, and there were many gusts to over 40 mph in the state. After a 12-day stretch of dry weather, a number of Connecticut towns and cities received well over an inch of rain today. There was a report of 1.64” of rain in New Hartford.
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday November 12th

Terrific weather going into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for afternoon highs with some cold conditions over night as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Great weather if you have been putting off any yardwork and outdoor activities. Next week, an upper level ridge moves […]
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Chilly Saturday morning with rain possible tonight

Good morning! Jackets, hats and gloves are a great idea this morning as it's a cold start with temperatures in the upper-20s and lower-30s around the region. Areas that have managed to hang on to some cloud cover have stayed in the 30s, while areas where the clouds have moved out have dropped into the 20s. We'll see some sunshine later today and warm up gradually into the middle-40s. Clouds increase as we head into the evening hours with a slight chance for rain overnight into Sunday.
WOWT

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Light shower chance Saturday with gusty winds late

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After our First Alert Day Friday, we’re not looking to be quite as windy or cold this weekend. We are starting Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and a few wind chills in the upper teens. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap with highs back in upper-40s both Saturday and Sunday. For Saturday, we’ll hold a chance for a light shower during the afternoon (2-5 pm) and another chance during the early overnight hours (9pm – 1am).
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Storms are on the way for this afternoon

Brief but heavy rain will pass through this afternoon, bringing some possible strong to severe storms and gusty...
