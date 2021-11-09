Fat-Secreted Molecule Lowers Response to Common Cancer Treatment

Mary F. Mulcahy, MD: Hello, I’m Mary Mulcahy from the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University. Liver metastasis is the most common site of metastases for colorectal cancer. Standard treatment involves systemic chemotherapy with multidrug agents and often biologic agents in addition, either a VEGF [vascular endothelial growth factor] or an EGFR [epidermal growth factor receptor] inhibitor. In a small number of cases, immunotherapy may be beneficial. For liver-only disease, we try to incorporate liver resection when possible. However, of all patients with metastatic disease to the liver, about 80% aren’t amenable to any surgical intervention or local ablative therapy intervention. For those, we’re seeking out other treatments to enhance the effects of the chemotherapy on liver-only metastasis. Right now, the standard of care therapy is multiagent systemic chemotherapy with a biologic agent. When there’s disease confined to a small area, to a lobe, or perhaps multilobar disease, some of it may be amenable to surgical resection or ablative therapy. However, the majority of these cases aren’t.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO