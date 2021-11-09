CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Fat-Secreted Molecule Lowers Response to Common Cancer Treatment

By Johns Hopkins Medicine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Leptin, a molecule produced by fat cells, appears to cancel out the effects of the estrogen-blocking therapy tamoxifen, a drug commonly used to treat and prevent breast cancers, suggests a new study led by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. The findings, published online Aug. 13 in...

