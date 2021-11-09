After talking for months, she wouldn’t meet up

Jess Hunt, Refy co-founder and Instagram sensation, is beaming from ear to ear when she sits down with me at Refy's brand new Mayfair pop-up location to talk all things beauty. Refy launched mid-lockdown, so this is the first opportunity that Jess has had to meet any of the brand's steadfast fans. Jess, herself, has 1.6 million followers on Instagram and that's apparent when you step inside. It's pretty full. The minimalist decor in the pop-up - a space normally reserved for use as a gallery - is typical of Jess' Instagram aesthetic. The walls offer up Refy campaign shots as artwork and glass display cabinets housing Refy's product line run down the centre of the room. We wander through to the backstage area for the interview and Jess' high is palpable. 'I can't believe it, it's so great to finally meet everyone,' she enthuses, 'although I keep drinking those cups of coffee, I've had way too much already.'

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO