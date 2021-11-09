CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

After talking for months, she wouldn’t meet up

Boston Globe
 4 days ago

It's been a really weird few months of dating/partnership/singleness for a lot of people. Tell me what's on your mind. Send your letter through this form – or email [email protected]. Hello,. I met someone on a dating app back in December. She was in my city for work....

loveletters.boston.com

The Independent

Deaf father shares ‘amazing’ moment toddler daughter tried ‘interpreting’ for him for first time

A father who is deaf has shared the heartwarming moment his toddler daughter “interpreted” for him for the first time.Zach, who goes by the username @oursignedworld on social media, recently shared the encounter with his hearing daughter Madison on TikTok, with the video showing the moment that the one-year-old used sign language to communicate to him that a baby was crying in a store.“I’m deaf and my daughter is hearing. This is the first time she tried interpreting for me,” Zach captioned the video.In the clip, Zach and Madison, who is holding dish sponges, are walking in a store...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Grazia

Jess Hunt Talks Refy, Brows And The £8.99 Moisturiser She Wouldn't Be Without

Jess Hunt, Refy co-founder and Instagram sensation, is beaming from ear to ear when she sits down with me at Refy's brand new Mayfair pop-up location to talk all things beauty. Refy launched mid-lockdown, so this is the first opportunity that Jess has had to meet any of the brand's steadfast fans. Jess, herself, has 1.6 million followers on Instagram and that's apparent when you step inside. It's pretty full. The minimalist decor in the pop-up - a space normally reserved for use as a gallery - is typical of Jess' Instagram aesthetic. The walls offer up Refy campaign shots as artwork and glass display cabinets housing Refy's product line run down the centre of the room. We wander through to the backstage area for the interview and Jess' high is palpable. 'I can't believe it, it's so great to finally meet everyone,' she enthuses, 'although I keep drinking those cups of coffee, I've had way too much already.'
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Adele, 33, Says She Had a ‘Physical Reaction’ To Her Father’s Passing From Bowel Cancer: ‘It Was Like I Let Out One Wail and Something Left’

In a new interview with Rolling Stone magazine, singer Adele is opening up about how her father’s death from cancer impacted their relationship. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, and this type of cancer can also be called colon cancer, rectal cancer, or colorectal cancer.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Teen Mom’: Kailyn Lowry Reveals Drastic New Look

Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry is busy making changes in her life. Not only has the mom of four boys been busy raising her sons, she is also feuding hard with sons Lux and Creed’s daddy Chris Lopez. Despite her busy schedule, Kail has still managed to capture a little me time for herself.
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS

